Sources: Rangers set to trade Vincent Trocheck to Mammoth

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The New York Rangers are finalizing a deal to send Vincent Trocheck to the Utah Mammoth, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

In exchange, the Rangers received defenseman Sean Durzi, prospect Cole Beaudoin and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL draft.

The 32-year-old Trocheck has three seasons remaining on a contract that pays him $5.625 million annually, which is among the best values in the league for a center of his caliber.

Trocheck scored 53 points and recorded 193 hits in 67 games last season. His reputation as one of the league's top shutdown centers and penalty killers was reinforced by his playing a key role in Team USA's gold medal at the 2026 Olympics.

The Rangers had been working on a trade with Trocheck dating back to last season and even scratched the veteran at the 2026 trade deadline for roster management purposes. Trocheck changed his representation this summer to Pat Brisson, hoping to facilitate a trade. Trocheck had some trade protection and initially preferred to stay in the East Coast for family reasons, sources said, but was convinced of a move to Utah.

The Rangers believe Durzi, 27, will slot in as a top-four defenseman who can play on the second power-play unit.

Beaudoin, a 2024 first-round pick for Utah, scored 88 points in 54 games this season for the OHL Barrie Colts, including 29 points in 15 playoff games.

Trocheck was part of the Team USA penalty-killing unit that was a perfect 17-for-17 in Milan.

Trocheck's departure comes after Ranger GM Chris Drury announced a retool in January. In a letter to fans, Drury warned the front office's new direction "may mean saying goodbye to players that have brought us and our fans great moments over the years." Drury traded Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings shortly after. Trocheck and Panarin were part of a core that went to the Eastern Conference finals in 2022 and 2024. Both players also were part of the Rangers' recent leadership group.

Durzi is in the middle of a four-year, $24 million contract he signed in 2024. The Rangers were looking to significantly upgrade their blue line this offseason. According to sources, the Rangers are also working on a deal to acquire Marcus Pettersson from Vancouver.