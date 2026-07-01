Werenski ends speculation, reaffirms commitment to Columbus

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The NHL's Zach Werenski trade drama is officially on hiatus.

The Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman and his general manager Don Waddell both released statements on Wednesday reaffirming Werenski's commitment to the organization.

This comes after Werenski informed Waddell that he was not likely to sign another contract with the Blue Jackets when his current deal is up after the 2027-28 season, as well as Waddell's attempts to trade Werenski this offseason -- including a deal Columbus had in place with the Dallas Stars this week that Werenski used his no-movement clause to veto.

Werenski lamented the fact that the situation had become fodder for fans and media.

"Don and I have had very open and honest dialogue since the season ended. Ideally, this wouldn't have become such a public thing but that is the world we live in now and everything got blown out of proportion in my opinion," he said.

"I want to win and I want to do that in Columbus. As I've thought about things and discussed everything with my wife and family, we want to be in Columbus. It has been my home for the past 10 years and I have always been proud to be a Blue Jacket. We have the best fans in the NHL. I love my teammates and coaches and I'm looking forward to doing everything I can to get us back in the playoffs to compete for a Stanley Cup," Werenski continued. "Don and I are completely aligned on that and are excited about what's to come with our team."

Werenski, 28, is entering his 11th NHL season. The Blue Jackets selected him 8th overall in 2015. He's blossomed into one of hockey's premier two-way defenders, averaging over 26 minutes in average ice time in the last two seasons while leading Columbus in scoring with over 80 points in each of those seasons. He won the Norris Trophy this season after finishing second for the award in 2024-25. Werenski also helped Team USA to Olympic gold in Italy.

But his success has not been shared by his team. Columbus has missed the playoffs for six straight seasons and has only one playoff series victory since entering the NHL as an expansion franchise nearly 26 years ago.

That led to uncertainty about his future with the team, something he shared with Waddell after the season.

"He indicated that he wasn't sure what the future would hold with regards to staying with the club or possibly moving on. During those discussions, we talked about me exploring opportunities to move him now and we all agreed if there was a deal to be made that I would bring it to him," Waddell said.

The Columbus general manager said he "found something that would work for the club and took it to him," referencing the trade with Dallas that would have delivered 24-year-old defenseman Thomas Harley back to the Blue Jackets.

"After some time and discussions with his family, Zach informed us that he didn't want to leave Columbus," Waddell added. "He has invested a great deal in this organization and after coming close and falling short the past two seasons, his desire is to win here and get this team back into the playoffs."

The last two weeks have seen a whirlwind of reports and speculation about where Werenski would be willing to waive his trade protection to play. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs were both reportedly on his short list.

But for the moment, both Werenski and Waddell are saying that the star defenseman's objective is to play in Columbus and help make the Blue Jackets a playoff contender.

"The past two seasons have been very challenging ones, but also ones of growth for our team. Our goals from ownership on down and Zach's goals are the same -- to win now, return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and win a Stanley Cup," Waddell said. "Our city and fans deserve nothing less and we are all on the same page working towards that end. Zach has been a very important part of this organization and our community for a long time, and we couldn't be happier that he will continue to be moving forward."

Werenski's contract carries a $9,583,334 salary cap hit. His no-movement clause converts to a 10-team trade list next offseason.