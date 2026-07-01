Devils tender $4.78M offer sheet to Mammoth's Barrett Hayton

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The New Jersey Devils submitted an offer sheet for the Utah Mammoth's restricted free agent forward Barrett Hayton on Wednesday, putting up a one-year, $4.775 million contract that Utah has one week to match.

If they don't, the Mammoth will receive a 2027 second-round draft choice from the Devils as compensation.

Hayton, 26, collected 10 goals and 25 points in 67 games for Utah last season. He went on to appear in just one postseason game for the Mammoth.

Utah has to carefully consider its options when it comes to Hayton. If they match the Devils' deal, then the Mammoth will be unable to trade Hayton for one calendar year - but he will also become an unrestricted free agent next summer when the one-year pact expires. Utah also added a key piece to its offense on Wednesday in trading with the New York Rangers for Vincent Trocheck, and they re-signed Kevin Stenlund. That could make Hayton more expendable.

In New Jersey, Hayton would project as a third-line center. The offer sheet is a rare and aggressive move by the Devils' new GM Sunny Mehta, who is tasked with getting New Jersey back to the playoffs after they missed out on a postseason berth in 2025-26 in part due to their 26th-ranked offense (averaging just 2.76 goals per game).