Winnipeg Jets give Mario Ferraro 3-year, $12 million deal

Open Extended Reactions

The Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday agreed to terms with veteran defenseman Mario Ferraro on a three-year contract with an average annual value of $4 million, the team announced.

A 2017 second-round pick of the San Jose Sharks, Ferraro, 27, is coming off a career season in which he played all 82 games. He closed with seven goals and 23 points, both career highs, and averaged 21:01 time on ice while part of San Jose's second defensive pairing, primarily playing alongside Timothy Liljegren or Shakir Mukhamadullin.

A Toronto native who also led coach Ryan Warsofsky's top penalty-killing unit in San Jose, Ferraro has played in at least 70 games the past four seasons for the Sharks and will enter next season 10 assists shy of 100 for his career.

Ferraro's last contract ran four years with a salary cap hit of $3.25 million. This summer was the first trip into unrestricted free agency for the seven-year veteran, who also played for Team Canada at the 2021 world championship in Riga, Latvia, helping his team to the gold medal.