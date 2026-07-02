GM: Capitals still have cap room, roster space for Ovechkin

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Washington Capitals general manager Chris Patrick said his team still has enough room in its lineup and under the salary cap to bring back captain Alex Ovechkin, despite adding several high-profile players through trades and free agency recently.

Ovechkin, who turns 41 in September, is an unrestricted free agent. The NHL's all-time leading goal-scorer (929) has yet to make a decision about returning for a 22nd season. Ovechkin has said his primary concerns are his health and whether the Capitals have improved their roster enough to be a contender again after missing the playoffs last season.

"He hasn't made a decision yet. I think part of it was seeing where we are after today and that we're trying to do as much as we can to improve the team," Patrick told ESPN on Wednesday night.

The Capitals have been one of the NHL's most active teams in the offseason. They traded for St. Louis Blues star winger Jordan Kyrou. They followed that with a sign-and-trade with the Buffalo Sabres that landed them winger Alex Tuch, who would have been the top forward available in free agency. Washington added forwards Boone Jenner and Jonny Brodzinski, as well as defensemen Justin Holl and Vincent Desharnais, as free agency opened on Wednesday.

They join a core of returning players that features veteran stars like Tom Wilson and the next wave of Capitals like rookie defenseman Cole Hutson.

Washington now has 14 forwards under contract. PuckPedia projects that they have just over $4.375 million in open cap space.

While some have viewed this acquisition spree as evidence that Ovechkin won't be back, Patrick said the Capitals have both the roster space and the contract structure ready if their captain decides to return.

"I think we can do something that would work for Alex based on conversations we had with him prior to him leaving," Patrick said. "There are ways to get him the money that he needs because of his age and the kind of contracts you can do."

As per the NHL's CBA rules, Ovechkin is eligible for a bonus incentive-laden contract if he signs for one season, as a player 35 or older.

Patrick cited Evgeni Malkin's recent contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins as one model. Malkin, 39, has a $2.5 million base salary, a $3 million signing bonus and $3.5 million in performance bonuses. That adds up to a potential payout of $9 million, but on a contract that carries a $5.5 million cap hit next season.

"There are enough levers for us to pull. I think that we can do something that would work for him," Patrick said of Ovechkin.

The Capitals captain showed he has got something left in the tank, leading Washington in goals (32) and points (64) last season -- and that's with a career-low five power-play goals. He said he was "pretty sure" the Capitals' season finale wasn't his last game, and that his children want him to continue playing.

Patrick said he hasn't spoken to Ovechkin during this frenzy of activity for the Capitals, but that coach Spencer Carbery did reach out to the captain after the team traded for Kyrou.

"He was excited, but he knew we were going to try to go out and do stuff and try to make the team better. We weren't just sitting back and kind of letting things play out," Patrick said.

Patrick said he anticipated speaking with Ovechkin soon.

"Now, I'm in a spot where I can give him a call here in the near future and we can talk," he said. "We've done the big moves for the NHL club. We can talk about where we're at and where his head's at and if he does come back, what the contract looks like. So, I'm hoping we can have those conversations in the near future."

When asked if he's optimistic that Ovechkin will return for the 2026-27 season, Patrick instead talked about the busy offseason that Capitals have had.

"He's a competitor. He loves to win. So, I think what we've done definitely will help inform his decision on whether he wants to come back or not."