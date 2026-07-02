Lightning sign defenseman John Carlson to two-year deal

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The Tampa Bay Lightning signed coveted free agent defenseman John Carlson, the team announced Wednesday.

Carlson, 36, agreed to a two-year deal with an $8.5 million salary cap hit. He just completed an eight-year contract with an $8 million average annual value.

Carlson was drafted No. 27 by the Washington Capitals in 2008. He spent 17 seasons with the Capitals, winning the Stanley Cup in 2018, before Washington traded him to the Anaheim Ducks last season. Carlson had 14 points in 16 regular-season games for Anaheim and then six points in 12 playoff games.

But Carlson wanted to move back to the Eastern Conference, so the Ducks traded his negotiating rights to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday for prospect Kyle Masters and a sixth-round pick. Carlson and the Hurricanes were unable to come to contract terms, so he hit the unrestricted free agent market Wednesday.

The Lightning had a need on the right side of their defense corps after losing Darren Raddysh, who had 70 points in 73 games last season. Tampa Bay moved Raddysh in a sign-and-trade deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who got him for an eight-year term with an $8.5 million cap hit.

With Raddysh gone, Carlson was considered the next best offensive available defenseman. He has 785 points in 1,159 career games, skating to a plus-112.

There had been speculation that the Lightning might trade for an even higher-profile defenseman Wednesday: Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Last season's Norris Trophy winner had informed the team that he was unlikely to re-sign when his contract was up in 2028. The Blue Jackets took calls on him and thought they had completed a trade with Dallas until Werenski vetoed it by exercising his no-movement cause. Multiple reports said the Lightning were on Werenski's short list. But Werenski and general manager Don Waddell both put out statements Wednesday saying that the defenseman had recommitted himself to playing in Columbus, ending the trade drama.

A few hours later, the Lightning signed Carlson.