Wild trade for Blake Coleman, Olli Maatta from Flames

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The Minnesota Wild were busy Thursday in re-signing their own free agents and acquiring forward Blake Coleman and defenseman Olli Maatta in a trade with the Calgary Flames.

The Flames acquired defenseman Jake Middleton and three draft picks, including a second-rounder in 2029. Calgary also agreed to retain 50% of the $4.9 million Coleman is owed in the final year of his contract.

The 34-year-old Coleman has 10 seasons of NHL experience and posted his fourth 20-goal season in 2025-26, finishing with 20 goals and 35 points. Matta is a 13-year NHL player noted for his defensive play. The 30-year-old Middleton leaves Minnesota after four-plus seasons.

The Wild signed Maxim Shabanov for $1.6 million for next season after the New York Islanders decided not to bring back the Russian winger.

Minnesota is also bringing back two players by re-signing defenseman Zach Bogosian ($1.25 million) and right winger Nick Foligno ($900,000) to one-year deals.