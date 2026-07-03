James Dolan puts 32-year-old son Quentin in charge of Rangers

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James Dolan, executive chairman of MSG Sports, has given day-to-day operations of the New York Rangers to his 32-year-old son Quentin Dolan, the team announced Friday.

Quentin Dolan is now the president, COO and alternate governor of the Rangers, operating the NHL club and its AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury will continue in his hockey operations roles and report directly to Quentin Dolan, who will report to James Dolan as the 71-year-old owner steps back from day-to-day responsibilities of the Rangers.

"I've always had a tremendous respect and admiration for the New York Rangers organization, it's been a part of my life for as long as I can remember," Quentin Dolan said. "I'm honored to have this opportunity to ensure our hockey operations staff, coaches, and players have all the support they need to provide our fans a product they can be proud of. I'm looking forward to immediately getting to work with Chris Drury, Mike Sullivan, and the entire staff."

Quentin Dolan is the senior VP of player performance and science leader for both the Rangers and the New York Knicks. He will continue to serve in those roles.

"Quentin and I have worked together for several years, and I believe him taking on this role will only make the Rangers organization stronger," Drury said. "The front office and coaching staff will be working in unison with Quentin in all key areas of our team in an effort to put this franchise in the best position possible to compete for a Stanley Cup."

Quentin Dolan joined MSG Sports in 2022. He has a bachelor's degree in sports and event management from New York University.

"For me, the ultimate goal is winning a championship. It's been a goal of mine to really continue my father's and grandfather's legacy, and that's something that I understood about myself and wanted early on," he told the New York Post this week. "This is a continuation of that and it feels right."

The Rangers have missed the playoffs for two straight seasons after making the conference finals in 2024. Drury released a letter to fans last January signaling a "a retool built around our core players and prospects" -- the second such letter in eight years for the franchise.