Stars' Jamie Benn returning for an 18th season with franchise

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Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn is returning for an 18th season with the only team he has ever played for in the NHL.

The Stars announced Friday, two weeks before Benn's 37th birthday, that he has signed a one-year deal for the 2026-27 season. The contract has a base salary of $850,000, the league minimum, with another $1,150,000 in potential performance bonuses.

"Jamie's leadership and commitment to this organization is truly unmatched and he has helped define our culture," general manager Jim Nill said in a statement. "He continues to set the standard on and off the ice, and we're excited to have him leading our team for another season."

Hall of Fame center Mike Modano is the only player in franchise history with more than Benn's 1,252 regular-season games, 414 goals and 992 points. Benn has 80 points (28 goals and 52 assists) in 126 postseason games, and still hopes to win a Stanley Cup title.

Benn has been the Stars captain since 2013-14, and this is the second offseason in a row he had a decision to make about whether to play another season. He also played on a one-year deal last season after the end of a $76 million, eight-year contract.

He missed the first 19 games last season because of a punctured lung, and his 60 games played were his fewest in a full 82-game regular season. He had 15 goals and 21 assists with a $1 million base salary, and earned another $2 million in bonuses.

Year 18 in Victory Green ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/MeoTXG3Yx5 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) July 3, 2026

After the Stars were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs in May, Benn said he was going to sit back before making a decision about another season. His coach and teammates were clear then that they hoped he would keep playing.

"For me, it's a slam dunk. He needs to come back," coach Glen Gulutzan said after completing his first season back with the Stars.

Benn was the only player Gulutzan also coached during his first tenure behind the Dallas bench (2011-13).

Tyler Seguin has been teammates with Benn since 2013-14, after he was traded from Boston and the same season Benn became the Stars captain.

Seguin, who is going into the final season of a $78.8 million, eight-year contract, made it clear after last season that he hoped for another chance at the Cup with Benn.

Dallas went to the Western Conference final in each of the previous three seasons before the early postseason exit this year.