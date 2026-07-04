Chase Stillman signs one-year deal with Detroit Red Wings

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Forward Chase Stillman, who was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Vancouver Canucks last month just before free agency began, signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Stillman, 23, a 2021 first-round pick of the New Jersey Devils, secured a one-year, two-way contract that would be worth $850,000 at the NHL level should he make the Red Wings roster.

A St. Louis native, Stillman has played only at the AHL level. In stints with affiliates of the Devils, Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins, he has 18 goals and 40 points in 105 games.

Stillman is the son of two-time Stanley Cup champion Cory Stillman, a left wing who played in more than 1,000 NHL games and won titles with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes. Cory, also a former first-round selection, played for the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers, as well.