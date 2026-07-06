Anaheim Ducks re-sign Pavel Mintyukov to five-year contract

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The Anaheim Ducks on Sunday re-signed 22-year-old defenseman Pavel Mintyukov after speculation the restricted free agent might receive an offer sheet from another NHL team.

Mintyukov agreed to a five-year extension, and sources told ESPN that it carries a $7.2 million average annual value against the salary cap.

The Ducks selected the Moscow native No. 10 in the 2022 NHL draft. In three NHL seasons, Mintyukov has 69 points in 204 games. He had a career-high eight goals in 73 games last season and set a career high with 112 blocked shots.

The Mintyukov signing comes during a tumultuous offseason for the Ducks' front office, led by general manager Pat Verbeek.

When free agency opened Wednesday, the Ducks saw veteran defensemen John Carlson (Tampa Bay) and Jacob Trouba (San Jose) leave for new teams. Two days later, they were rocked by center Leo Carlsson's decision to sign a five-year offer sheet with the Philadelphia Flyers that carried an AAV of $18 million. The Ducks have until Friday to match it or receive four first-round picks from the Flyers as compensation.

There was speculation that Mintyukov could receive an offer sheet as well, as teams knew the Ducks were in a precarious salary cap position if they matched Carlsson's offer sheet. But an NHL source said that Mintyukov was committed to remaining in Anaheim.

Still, his $7.2 million AAV means that if the Ducks retain Carlsson they'll have just over $9.973 million in cap space. That's with restricted free agent forward Cutter Gauthier expected to eclipse $10 million annually on his next contract. The 22-year-old star led Anaheim in goals (41) and points (69 in 76 games) last season.