Flames sign Simon Nemec to 5-year, $36.25M deal

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CALGARY, Alberta -- The Calgary Flames signed defenseman Simon Nemec to a five-year contract worth $36.25 million on Monday.

Nemec will count $7.25 million against the salary cap through the 2030-31 NHL season. Calgary acquired his rights and winger Maxim Tsyplakov from New Jersey last month for a second-round pick this year, two conditional first-rounders and prospect Etienne Morin.

"I just felt like the return that we got from Calgary was just kind of too good to pass up," Devils general manager Sunny Mehta said on a video call with reporters last week. "They kind of stepped up with their offer to get him, and I just thought it was ultimately the right thing for the organization to move on."

Nemec skated in 159 combined games in the league since the Devils took him with the second pick in the 2022 draft, averaging roughly 19 minutes of ice time. Mehta denied that Nemec asked for a trade and said after a candid conversation that he felt it best for the 22-year-old Slovak to get a fresh start elsewhere.

"He just wants a path," Mehta said. "He wants a path to develop and a path to grow into the role that he foresees for himself."