Giroux, about to start 20th season in NHL, re-signs with Senators

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The Ottawa Senators have re-signed star forward Claude Giroux to a one-year contract worth $5 million.

In four seasons with Ottawa, Giroux missed just one regular-season game. He scored a career-high 35 goals in 2022-23, his first year with the Senators, and followed that up with 21 in Year 2. For his career, he has averaged 19:17 time on ice, and he will begin next season 21 goals shy of 400.

The Ottawa Senators have re-signed star forward Claude Giroux to a one-year contract worth $5 million. The upcoming season will mark Giroux's 20th in the NHL. Icon Sportswire

The upcoming season will be his 20th in the NHL.

The No. 22 pick in 2006 by the Flyers, Giroux helped Ottawa return to the Eastern Conference playoffs last season. Coach Travis Green moved the 38-year-old veteran onto several lines, and he finished with 14 goals and 49 points.

The deal will count as $2 million against the salary cap, with the other $3 million in salary coming in the form of performance bonuses.

Giroux played through two contracts in Ottawa, the last being a one-year deal that carried a $2 million salary cap hit.

A native of Hearst, Ontario, Giroux also has extensive experience playing for Team Canada. He helped his country win the gold medal in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto, as well as the 2015 world championship in the Czechia.