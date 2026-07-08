Barrett Hayton to stay with Mammoth, can't be traded for year

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The Utah Mammoth aren't letting go of Barrett Hayton.

Utah on Wednesday matched the offer sheet presented for Hayton by the New Jersey Devils last week, signing its forward to a one-year deal worth $4.775 million. Per the offer sheet's terms, the Mammoth are restricted from trading Hayton now for one calendar year; he is set to become a free agent on July 1, 2027. He is eligible, however, to sign an extension with Utah as early as Jan. 1.

"Barrett is a key piece of our team and important to what we are building here in Utah," said Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong in a statement. "He's strong in the face-off circle, plays both sides of the puck and can play with anyone in our forward group. We are grateful to be able to count on Barrett in our lineup next season."

Hayton, 26, was the Arizona Coyotes' (that franchise relocated to Utah in 2024) No. 5 pick in the 2018 draft. He posted 10 goals and 25 points in 67 games during the 2025-26 season and is one year removed from setting career highs in goals (20) and points (46) during the Mammoth's inaugural 2024-25 campaign.

The Devils' newly instated GM Sunny Mehta took a swing in going after Hayton -- he would have been a middle-six center option for the team with penalty-killing ability and a good record in the face-off dot. Not taking on the Hayton contract leaves New Jersey with some cap space flexibility with about $7.6 million to work with heading into next season.

New Jersey's offer sheet was eye-opening when originally levied. The Philadelphia Flyers landed a heavyweight offer of their own when they extended a whopping five-year, $90 million offer sheet for Anaheim's RFA Leo Carlsson. The Ducks have until Friday to respond. If they choose not to match the offer sheet, they are in line to receive four first-round draft choices over the next five years as compensation, and Carlsson -- regardless of which team ultimately signs him to the deal -- will become the NHL's highest-paid player.