Rangers avoid arbitration hearing, sign Braden Schneider

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The New York Rangers and restricted free agent defenseman Braden Schneider have agreed on a one-year contract ahead of their salary arbitration hearing.

Schneider will make $5.5 million next season, an NHL source told ESPN on Monday. He's coming off a two-year deal with a $2.2 million cap hit.

The 24-year-old defenseman had two goals and 16 assists in 82 games last season, skating a career-high 20:27 per game. Schneider was drafted 19th overall by the Rangers in 2020 and is entering his sixth NHL season. Known primarily for his defense, Schneider has 87 points in 368 career games.

Schneider had elected for salary arbitration before the July 5 deadline, with a hearing set for later this month. He will be an arbitration eligible restricted free agent again after the 2026-27 season.