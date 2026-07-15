Steve Yzerman abruptly steps down as Red Wings GM

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DETROIT -- Steve Yzerman abruptly stepped down as general manager of the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

The team announced the stunning change in the middle of the summer, long after much of the offseason business has been completed. Yzerman's resignation to move to an advisory role to CEO Chris Ilitch comes several weeks after captain Dylan Larkin's trade request came to light.

The Red Wings say their search for a new head of hockey operations is already underway and that Yzerman will continue to be in charge on a day-to-day basis until his successor is determined.

"Clearly, we are not where we and our fans expect to be as an organization," Ilitch said in a statement.

Yzerman spent his entire Hall of Fame NHL playing career with Detroit, winning the Stanley Cup three times.