Devils sign veteran forward Anthony Mantha to 2-year, $9.5M deal

Open Extended Reactions

The New Jersey Devils have signed veteran forward Anthony Mantha to a two-year contract worth $9.5 million, the team announced Wednesday. Mantha will get $5.4M next season and $4.1M in 2027-28.

Mantha, 31, excelled on coach Dan Muse's third line this past season in Pittsburgh, finishing with a career-high 33 goals and 64 points, while averaging 15:11 of ice time per game.

Mantha, the No. 20 pick back in the 2012 NHL draft by the Red Wings, spent the first five-plus seasons of his career in Detroit before being traded in April 2021 to Washington, where he would spend three-plus seasons with the Capitals. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound forward was eventually traded to Vegas in March 2024. He then signed a one-year free agent deal with Calgary in July 2024 but appeared in just 13 games after suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

A native of Longueuil, Quebec, Mantha will begin his 12th season in the fall with 179 career goals and brings Stanley Cup Playoff experience from his time with the Capitals, Golden Knights and Penguins over the past six seasons.

Mantha has also played extensively for Team Canada, earning a silver medal at the 2019 Men's Ice Hockey World Championships in Slovakia. He also played for Canada in the 2012 and 2014 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.