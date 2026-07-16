Sources: Flyers re-signing Trevor Zegras to four-year deal

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The Philadelphia Flyers are re-signing Trevor Zegras to a four-year contract with an annual average value of $9.125 million, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Zegras, 25, was a restricted free agent who had filed for arbitration -- which now can be avoided. The American-born center arrived in Philadelphia via a trade from the Anaheim Ducks in June 2025 and posted a career year with the Flyers: 26 goals and 67 points in 81 games. Philadelphia arrived ahead of schedule with a playoff berth and first-round win against the rival Pittsburgh Penguins, before falling to the eventual champion Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

The Flyers have been working on locking in their young core, also agreeing to extensions with goalie Dan Vladar and right wing Tyson Foerster. Up next on general manager Danny Briere's to-do list is an extension for defenseman Jamie Drysdale, who was acquired alongside Zegras from Anaheim.

Philadelphia has plenty of cap space to work with this summer, and Briere has been aggressive, trying to lure Anaheim's Leo Carlsson away with a record-setting offer sheet. The Ducks ending up matching it, to make Carlsson the league's highest-paid center at $18 million AAV.