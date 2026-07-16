Blues sign recently acquired McMichael to 6-year, $40.5M deal

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ST. LOUIS -- Connor McMichael has signed a six-year, $40.5 million contract with the St. Louis Blues.

General manager Alex Steen, who took over the job from Doug Armstrong on July 1, announced the deal Thursday. McMichael will count $6.75 million against the salary cap through the 2031-32 NHL season.

The Blues acquired McMichael, a first-round pick and prospect Milton Gastrin in last month's trade with Washington that sent Jordan Kyrou to the Capitals.

This long-term contract more than triples McMichael's salary after he made $2.1 million each of the past two seasons.

The 25-year-old forward is coming off setting a career high with 32 assists and also scoring 14 goals in 78 games with the Capitals. He has 162 points in 333 regular season and playoff games since making his debut in the league in 2021 after getting taken with the 25th pick in the 2019 draft.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.