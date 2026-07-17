Flyers, Jamie Drysdale agree to 4-year, $26 million deal

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PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to terms with defenseman Jamie Drysdale on a four-year contract worth $26 million.

Drysdale will count $6.5 million against the salary cap through the 2029-30 NHL season.

"We're excited to have Jamie remain a key part of our organization for years to come," Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said in a statement on Friday. "Since we acquired him, Jamie has worked extremely hard and taken big steps in his development, and has established himself as a reliable piece on our back end with the ability to impact the game in all situations. We believe his best hockey is still ahead of him, and he's going to play an important role in strengthening our blue line as we continue to build."

The 24-year-old Drysdale had a career-high eight goals, including three game-winners, and matched his career best with 32 points in his second full season with Philadelphia. He averaged more than 21 minutes of ice time over 78 regular-season games to help the Flyers make the playoffs.

Drysdale became the fifth defenseman in franchise history to score in his first postseason game and finished with two goals and two assists in 10 games.

Drysdale has 25 goals and 77 assists in parts of six NHL seasons with Philadelphia and Anaheim.