Stars keep 'cornerstone' Jason Robertson with one-year deal

Open Extended Reactions

For now, the Jason Robertson saga is somewhat over with the Dallas Stars signing the forward to a one-year deal worth $12 million on Tuesday.

Signing Robertson, who turns 27 on Wednesday, to a one-year contract ensures he and the Stars will avoid arbitration talks. Robertson was one of 15 restricted free agents who filed for arbitration on July 5.

Robertson, who led the Stars with 96 points while being tied for first with 45 goals, had recently finished a four-year deal worth $7.75 million annually.

He also becomes the 28th player in the NHL who will earn more than $10 million next season. The Stars also join the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings as the franchise with three players who are on the list.

"Jason has been a cornerstone of our franchise since he was drafted in 2017," Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a statement. "A dynamic and skilled player, he has been one of the league's top offensive threats since making his NHL debut. We're excited for what this season will bring for both Jason and the team as we continue our path to bring a championship to Dallas."

Coming to terms on a one-year deal provides a temporary solution to what has a chance to be a potentially long-term issue for the Stars.

This will be the final year that Dallas has team control under Robertson before next offseason when he could hit the open market in a class that has stars such as Quinn Hughes, Nikita Kucherov and Cale Makar, among others, all entering the final seasons of their respective contracts.

It's a potential UFA class that has a chance to cash in on a league that has gone through quite a bit of financial growth. The NHL, a league that was once limited by the pandemic-driven flat cap, raised the cap from $70.6 million for the 2025-26 season to $104 million for the upcoming 2026-27 season with that figure potentially rising to $113.5 million in 2027-28.

Until then? The initial focus for Robertson and the Stars is to find a way to at least return to the Western Conference finals with the objective of winning what would be the second Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Dallas advanced to three consecutive Western Conference finals appearances until last season when it was eliminated in the first round by the Minnesota Wild.

Robertson was one of the strongest performers the Stars had as he finished with a team-high five goals while his eight points were second.

A three-time 40-goal scorer that's also authored two seasons of more than 90 points has led to Robertson establishing himself as one of the elite forwards in the NHL.

Retaining those players, however, comes at a cost which appeared to be the biggest challenge facing the salary cap-strapped Stars.

PuckPedia projected that the Stars had a little more than $10 million in cap space before they signed Robertson. They are now projected to be minus-$1.36 million, which means they'll need to make at least one move to become compliant before the season starts.

Before Robertson signed his new contract, he had been the subject of intense speculation that his future could lie elsewhere. The Stars had a sign-and-trade deal in place that would have sent Robertson to the Seattle Kraken with the No. 7 pick in last month's NHL draft going the other direction. Robertson, however, wasn't going to sign a long-term deal with Seattle reportedly offering an eight-year contract.

For now? Robertson joins defenseman Thomas Harley and winger Mikko Rantanen as the three Stars players who will each make more than $10 million next season. Harley is entering the first year of a deal worth $10.587 million while Rantanen is going into the second year of his contract that is worth $12 million, the same as Robertson.

PuckPedia projects that the Stars will have $41.16 million in cap space next offseason with Robertson being part of a nine-player UFA class that includes captain Jamie Benn and veteran forward Tyler Seguin while defenseman Lian Bichsel will be a RFA.