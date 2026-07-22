Stars GM says signing Jason Robertson to long-term deal remains goal

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Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill said signing winger Jason Robertson to a long-term contract remains his goal, after the two sides ended a contentious negotiation with a one-year deal this week.

"We've got a great bunch of players. We got great character in that dressing room. Jason Robertson's a part of that. They made it very clear they want to be here, and that's the way we want it. We hope someday that he retires here," said Nill on Wednesday.

Robertson became a restricted free agent after leading the Stars with 96 points last season, while tying for the team lead with 45 goals. After being unable to agree on a new contract with Dallas, Robertson elected for salary arbitration. The two sides agreed to a one-year, $12-million contract on Tuesday to end one of the NHL's most high-profile negotiation sagas.

"At the end of the day, they had my rights, so I wasn't free to go anywhere this year. The chances of staying in Dallas were high, obviously, because of that," said Robertson, who turned 27 on Wednesday. "So it just happened this way and obviously we'll have time to revisit it later this year."

Robertson had just completed a four-year deal worth $7.75 million annually.

The talks between Robertson and the Stars were frequently at a stalemate this offseason. Dallas wanted to fit him under their salary cap as best as possible. Robertson was looking to capitalize on a huge offensive season followed by a strong postseason, along with being one of the NHL's top scoring wingers. Since 2022-23, Robertson is tied for 10th in goals scored (155) among all players.

The Stars began to look for ways to remedy the situation, which included trading Robertson's rights. The Seattle Kraken were given permission to speak with Robertson, offering him a reported 8-year deal worth $15 million annually. Robertson spiked a trade between the teams by refusing to sign a long-term deal in Seattle.

When asked about turning down Seattle, Robertson said he didn't want to dwell on the past.

"Everything in the past, and what happened from then to now, doesn't matter anymore. We just want to focus on having a great summer and coming into camp ready to go and try to win a Cup," he said.

Nill said he wasn't sure if another team tendered an offer sheet on Robertson prior to his electing for salary arbitration, which the general manager acknowledged created a deadline that helped progress their contract talks.

"The biggest thing was just getting it done this week," said Robertson. "And then ... it's not 'live to fight another day,' but push it down and just keep reevaluating and taking our time. I'm sure they're going to do the same thing. I think we're both content with what it is right now."

The Stars can sign Robertson to another contract beginning on Jan. 1, and Nill said he expects there will be talks before that date. Dallas will have additional cap flexibility after next season as players like veteran forward Tyler Seguin ($9.85 million AAV) come off their payroll.

But this one-year deal walks Robertson to unrestricted free agency next summer, where any team will be eligible to sign him.

"At the end of the day, it's a business for them and for me. I don't know their future plans. They don't know our future plans, either. It's too soon. It's so raw. It just happened yesterday," said Robertson. "So I'm sure we're just both content getting it done and having now the time to reevaluate both our futures."

Nill reiterated that he's still trying to long Robertson in long-term.

"Like I said, a lot of things happen, but that is our plan," he said. "We're happy he wants to be a Dallas Star. We want him to be a Dallas Star. We want to make this work and so does he."