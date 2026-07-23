Patrick Kane returns to Blackhawks on two-year contract

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It's "Showtime" again in Chicago.

The Chicago Blackhawks and free agent winger Patrick Kane have agreed to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $8 million against the NHL salary cap, the team announced Wednesday.

Kane, 37, returns to where he became a superstar in the NHL. He won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks after they drafted him first overall in 2007, serving as the cornerstone of a dynastic team that made the playoffs nine straight seasons and reached the conference finals in five of them.

Kane is second all-time in points for the Blackhawks (1,225) behind Hall of Famer San Mikita (1,467). He is third in goals (446) and games played (1,161) for the Original Six franchise. Kane won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year (2007-08), the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP (2013), and both the Hart Trophy (MVP) and Ted Lindsay Award (NHLPA player of the year) in 2015-16, when he led the NHL with 106 points.

"Day in and day out for 16 seasons, Patrick captivated the city of Chicago with his dazzling skill, creating some of the most memorable moments in Blackhawks history as he helped bring our storied franchise back to the pinnacle of our sport," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "He's shown on countless occasions that he knows what it takes to win at the highest levels, and we couldn't be prouder for Patrick to once again call the United Center home and continue to shine in Chicago's brightest lights."

Kane was traded to the New York Rangers in 2023 as the Blackhawks entered a prolonged rebuild. After that, he signed three one-year contracts with the Detroit Red Wings. Kane had 16 goals and 41 assists in 67 games last season in Detroit before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Multiple reports indicated that Kane was weighing a return to the Blackhawks against a homecoming to his native Buffalo to play for the Sabres. In the end, he chose a reunion with the Blackhawks -- something Chicago star Connor Bedard had been lobbying to happen.

Bedard, 21, was drafted first overall by the Blackhawks a few months after they traded Kane to the Rangers. The two franchise icons never had a chance to play together. With Kane as a free agent, Bedard wasn't shy about making his pitch, saying it would be "incredible" to have Kane return to Chicago.

"I can't imagine his first game back at the [United Center], just the reaction he'd get and how much juice that would bring not only to our team but our fans as well. That would be incredible to get to play with him and learn from him," said Bedard, who signed a five-year, $75 million extension last week as a restricted free agent.

Kane is entering his 20th NHL season. He is fourth among active players with 1,400 points and sixth with 508 goals.