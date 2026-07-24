Blue Jackets, Cole Sillinger reach 3-year deal to avoid arbitration

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The Columbus Blue Jackets avoided arbitration by reaching an agreement to sign forward Cole Sillinger to a three-year, $13.875 million contract, according to multiple reports.

The contract, which was first reported by Sportsnet.ca, had not been announced.

The 23-year-old Sillinger opted for arbitration earlier this month, with the agreement reached before his scheduled hearing on Monday. Sillinger, the team's first-round pick in the 2021 draft, is from Columbus and has five years of NHL experience.

Sillinger was a fixture on the team's third line in making the switch from center to left wing last season, and finished with a career best-matching 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists). Overall, he has 51 goals and 140 points in 367 career games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.