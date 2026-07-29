Sharks sign Macklin Celebrini to five-year, $94M extension

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After a stellar second season, star San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini has signed a five-year contract extension worth a total of $94 million, general manager Mike Grier announced Wednesday.

The $18.8 million average annual value on the extension, which begins with the 2027-28 season and runs through 2031-32, will make Celebrini the highest-paid player in the NHL.

The No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, Celebrini set a Sharks franchise record with 115 points last season while finishing with the second-most goals (45) in team history. He was a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award for most outstanding player, as voted on by the NHL Players Association.

Celebrini, 20, had been eligible to sign an extension as he entered the final year of his entry-level contract, which carries a salary cap hit of $975,000.

"I couldn't be happier to sign an extension today," Celebrini said in a statement. "The faith and support that Mr. Plattner, Mike Grier and the entire staff have shown me throughout the past two seasons is proof that we are building something special here. My teammates and I are ready to take another step toward the ultimate goal of bringing a Stanley Cup to this city and its incredible fans. I can't wait to get going."

The Sharks took a leap up the standings in 2025-26, improving by 19 wins and 34 points, though that still wasn't enough to end a playoff drought that stretches back to 2018-19.

"In just two seasons as a teenager in the National Hockey League and on the International stage, Macklin has established himself as one of the premier players in the world," Grier said in a statement. "We are extremely excited to have him secured and committed as the centerpiece of a core of talented players in San Jose.

"... "I also want to thank Hasso Plattner for his continued commitment and steadfast dedication to providing the financial resources to put the best team possible on the ice for our passionate fans, who deserve a winner in San Jose."

Celebrini has 178 points (70 goals, 108 assists) in 152 games with the Sharks. He was also the leading goal scorer (5) at the Milan Cortina Olympics as part of Team Canada's silver-medal-winning roster.

His 115 points in 2025-26 were the third most by a teenager in NHL history behind Wayne Gretzky's 137 in 1979-80 and Sidney Crosby's 120 in 2006-07, according to ESPN Research.

Celebrini is part of a strong young core in San Jose alongside fellow promising players such as Michael Misa, Will Smith, Igor Chernyshov and Sam Dickinson. The Sharks added even more young talent this offseason with three first-round picks headlined by Swedish left winger Ivar Stenberg at No. 2 overall. They also added North Dakota defenseman Keaton Verhoeff at No. 9 and WHL Vancouver playmaking defenseman Ryan Lin at No. 21.

Grier also brought in veteran reinforcements at the start of the offseason, trading for defenseman Darnell Nurse and signing defenseman Jacob Trouba and forward Mason Marchment.

Information from ESPN's Greg Wyshynski and The Associated Press was used in this report.