Penguins sign veteran forward Tommy Novak to a 3-year extension

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PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins signed dependable forward Tommy Novak to a three-year contract extension on Friday. The deal, which begins during the 2027-28 season, carries an average annual value of $4.65 million.

Penguins sign veteran Tommy Novak to a 3-year contract extension. Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire

The 29-year-old collected 16 goals and 26 points in 82 games last season while helping the Penguins return to the playoffs following a three-year absence.

Novak, who bounced between the second and third line during his first full season in Pittsburgh, had been scheduled to become a free agent next summer.

The extension instead keeps him in the fold for the rest of the decade and positions him to be part of the club's nucleus as it transitions out of the twilight of the Sidney Crosby/Evgeni Malkin/Kris Letang era.