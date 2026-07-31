Graf stays with Sharks on 3-year deal worth $12.75 million

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SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks re-signed forward Collin Graf to a three-year, $12.75 million contract on Friday.

Graf, 23, had 21 goals and 25 assists in 81 games last season with a plus-6 rating in a breakthrough campaign.

Graf entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Quinnipiac University late in the 2023-24 season. He played seven games that season and 31 the following year before becoming a regular in the lineup as a strong two-way player.

"Collin was a big part of our team's improvement this past season, being an effective penalty killer for us and his versatility in the lineup was extremely valuable," general manager Mike Grier said. "His hard-working attitude and work ethic is a big reason why his game took another stride last year, and he continues to be an important person in our young group of players.

"We're happy we are able to keep him a Shark for the next several seasons."

Graf has 26 goals and 33 assists in 121 career games.