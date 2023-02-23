Jason Taumalolo won't let vastly-changed public expectations thwart North Queensland's NRL title quest in 2023.

Widely tipped for the wooden-spoon in 2022, Taumalolo's team surprised rugby league circles with their third-placed regular season finish before a 24-20 home preliminary final exit at the hands of Parramatta.

But the notion of unfinished business is apparent within Cowboys' circles.

Jason Taumalolo in action for the Cowboys. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Co-captain Taumalolo acknowledges this, and knows a threat to their 2023 success would be complacency.

"We can't get too happy about the way we played last year - in terms of what other people thought were capable of," he told AAP.

"We achieved more than what they thought and that brings a lot of attention to us going into this season.

"As a leader, nothing changes. We all still have that self belief that we're definitely a finals team.

"Everyone is just raring to go again this year and hopefully we make up for the way the season ended last year."

Part of the plan to improve a side brimming with young talent is to nurture their development and consistency week-in, week-out.

The 29-year-old Taumalolo witnessed first-hand a string of up-and-comers announce themselves in 2022 and there is a general consensus amongst the playing group that another player will take the leap in 2023.

Powerful New Zealander Griffin Neame is widely tipped by both staff and players to be an x-factor and push for a starting position.

Neame, 21, played an imposing line-running role off the bench last year but has broadened his reppertoire under the guidance of his skipper.

A recent golf champion amongst the playing group, albeit with a "generous" handicap, Neame said he's worked on ball playing alongside Taumalolo and lining up in different positions.

""(I've) been doing a bit more ball playing and slotting into the back-row and will try to add more to my game as the season goes on," Neame said.

"We've got such a good young group here and I think the longer we stay together the better we will get."