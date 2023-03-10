The Dolphins' DNA shone through in Round 1, and everyone is on notice

It's only one week, and a week is a long time in rugby league.

Plenty has been written about this upset to end all upsets. The day the title-favoured Roosters were unable to match the intensity of a team playing their first official top flight fixture, wearing jersey's they'd only just acquired, and coached by a guy who confessed afterward to not yet knowing the lyrics to the team song.

Some have asked if we've ever seen a bigger upset, others ponder how the Broncos must be feeling about the emphatic arrival of this cross-town rival; one with the potential to carry out serious raids on its fan base and commercial prospects. Others still have honed in on Wayne Bennett's ability to orchestrate upsets, and his mastery at convincing an entire footy team that the world is against them. References have even been made to a preseason opinion poll, in which 96% of respondents (all NRL CEOs and chairpersons) backed the Dolphins to take out the wooden spoon.

Dolphins players celebrate victory over the Roosters. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Another line trotted out regularly in the aftermath of the victory over the Roosters is that 'no one could have possibly seen it coming'. Even NRL CEO Andrew Abdo was convinced it wasn't going to be pretty from a Dolphins perspective.

"Their success won't be judged on their performance in just one season," Abdo said pre-match, apparently resigned to a Dolphins defeat.

"It will be judged over the next couple of years."

Will it though, Andrew?

Sure, he was speaking from an NRL perspective, but had the Dolphins lost, and lost well, do you really think no judgment would follow? And when the dust settles on a maiden win bagged in such emphatic fashion, will it not become the yardstick of judgment -- both harsh and fair -- for the remainder of the season?

Perhaps, amid all the naysaying and speculation, were some clear hints on just how the NRL's 17th team would hit the ground. They won't play a more important 80 minutes of regular season rugby league this year, and there is much to be gleaned from the mindsets of its key members, as revealed both before and after the game.

"Every single day, I've got a growth mindset. I want to get better every day, and I really care about this footy club and what we're creating," Sean O'Sullivan told ESPN ahead of the season opener.

The 24-year-old used the expression 'growth mindset' on two to three occasions during the interview, clearly echoing a mantra that's been plugged into this newly assembled squad.

Jesse Bromwich hits the pads during a Dolphins training session. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"I can't wait to get to next week, just feeding off the energy from that (Roosters) game," Isaiah Katoa told journalists after the win.

This is the same 19-year-old debutant who was absolutely smashed by the hulking Joseph Su'aali'i, but shook it off and got back up. That in itself gave a far greater indication of the Dolphins mindset and the Bennett DNA they appear to have coursing through their veins. Katoa made 12 runs and six tackles, but no line breaks and or try assists in his NRL debut. What the teenage Tongan international did do though, was get back up. And that means a whole lot.

"You have to get back up after those and keep going, but that hurt man," a clearly ginger Katoa observed.

"It was still good to get up there and stay on the field after that shot."

Tom Gilbert made 42 tackles in his Dolphins debut, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow ran for 192 metres and scored a try. Oft criticised for cheap errors and a tendency to drift, Jamayne Isako announced himself as a Dolphin with two tries and four conversions of his own.

Did any of these efforts give a clearer indication of the Dolphins DNA than any other, or was it a sum of all parts?

Felise Kaufusi of the Dolphins holds the Arty Beetson medal after winning man-of-the-match against the Roosters. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Felise Kaufusi did an Arthur Beetson on his former teammate Brandon Smith, cutting him in half in what was indisputably the tackle of the round. He didn't stop there, chopping down opponents at will to earn himself the Artie Beetson Legacy medal. Good luck wiping the grin off the 30-year-old's face with that draped around his neck.

For anyone unfamiliar with the concept of 'doing an Arthur Beetson,' it's a reflection of the night Beetson ignited the first ever State of Origin match in 1980, by toweling up his Parramatta teammate Mick Cronin. That poleaxing, or "the punch that launched the Maroons," instilled a spirit that continues to fuel the interstate rivalry 43 years on. It's the jewel in the rugby league crown, and the fact Kaufusi used his Dolphins debut to channel that kind of aggressive intent speaks volumes.

"We've got so much more to play for, every game we play will be our first," Kaufusi said post match.

That's some pretty smartly cultivated DNA right there.

450 days. That's how long Wayne Bennett, Terry Reader and the Dolphins bid team had to turn their paperwork projections and forecasts into some semblance of reality. The bricks and mortar aspect and the business foundations were already well in place. As Reader and Co. reminded the NRL frequently throughout the bid process, the Redcliffe Dolphins had a firmer and more sustainable setup than most existing clubs. All that aside, it's taken just one game for footy fans in south east Queensland -- outside the Moreton Bay region -- to feel they already know them, and that's massive.

Coach Wayne Bennett talks tactics with Isaiya Katoa during a Dolphins training session. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"Not too bad," Wayne Bennett said of the first-up effort, reflecting on how the first win just "settles everything down". As observed by veteran sports writer Robert "Crash" Craddock this week; the master coach might just be wrong there. The first win won't settle anything down; only stir it up. Crash described it beautifully as a sporting earthquake that changed the fabric of Queensland sport, a day when a team apparently devoid of star power played like a team of out and out superstars.

Pressure comes with that, whether Bennett wants to admit it or not. There'll come times this season -- possibly starting this weekend -- where the 73-year-old will confront the harsh realities of life in the NRL.

As much as the Dolphins are rowing in the right direction at an unexpected rate of knots, it's inevitable their squad depth will be tested. What happens if O'Sullivan or Tabuai-Fidow go down? How does the pack shape up if the Bromwich brothers and Kaufusi are all sidelined?

Whatever the case, a genuine home game beckons for the Dolphins this Saturday; taking on the Raiders at a sold-out Kayo Stadium (formerly Moreton Daily/ spiritually Dolphin Oval), a frontier just 45 minutes or so (depending on traffic) from the rugby league kingdom that is Brisbane.

"That's the big question now, can we do it again?"' Tom Gilbert grew up in the area, and addressed the instantly increasing expectations this week.

"We got the two points but we earned the respect of a lot of people and fans. You've got to lean into it; we're a club that wants to represent Redcliffe, Moreton Bay and up to Rocky really well."

A Dolphins fan watches on before the start of the opening clash with the Roosters. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Having pulled a tick over 32,000 fans to the heart of the Queensland capital for the Roosters clash - and sold more than $100,000 of Dolphins merchandise - there'll always be an argument to keep all their home games at Suncorp. Bums on seats, exposure to the greater Brisbane area, a genuine second team for the region; and of course a key criteria in their ascension to the NRL.

At the same time, playing so few games in Redcliffe gives them fleeting opportunities to fortify themselves in the region that spawned them. You might have heard the chants against the Roosters; 'Redcliffe,' Redcliffe,' 'Redcliffe,' coming from fans who had only seen the Redcliffe Dolphins play state league grand finals at Suncorp Stadium previously.

The sea of red and white, with only patches of gold, was a fantastic visual metaphor for the geographical conundrum the Dolphins have created for themselves. Although there is a clear distinction between the NRL franchise and the Hostplus (QLD) Cup side, there are a lot of dedicated fans who have already put years, if not decades of love into their rugby league team. And that team comes from Redcliffe.

Were the chants at Suncorp an act of defiance to the region's omission from the title, or just a slip of several thousand tongues in the euphoria of the moment? Could the crowd have been 40,000+ if the region was part of the name? History shows that teams without fortified bases (remember the Crushers?) don't have a lot to fall back on when results don't come. Despite the Dolphins rock solid business foundations, rugby league is a tribal sport. As much as expansion is about conquering and sustaining new fans, chief executive Terry Reader and co will need to be mindful to keep the existing core 'Fins up'.

The season's opening round saw Queensland teams chalk-up a perfect 4/4. Amid the delirium around the Dolphins debut you could be forgiven for missing the fact the Broncos tackled their way to an inspired toppling of Penrith IN PENRITH, while the Cowboys came from 18 nil down to beat the Raiders, and the Titans played some exhilarating attacking footy to decimate the Tigers. It's all about the two points in the home-and-away season; while the other teams will quietly fist pump a positive start, the Dolphins treated it like a grand final win.

"And they said we wouldn't win a game!" Dolphins prop Jarrod Wallace screamed after the siren.

Let's see what they're saying next week.