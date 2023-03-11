Club culture the biggest issue as Dragons end long off-season

For so many rugby league fans the off-season felt like an eternity. But spare a thought for St George Illawarra Dragons fans who have had the longest off-season of all, with the Dragons enjoying the bye in Round 1 and not featuring until Sunday afternoon this weekend.

Plenty has been written about the Dragons during the off-season, with many tipping them to finish towards the bottom of the ladder. Most commentators cite their recruitment strategy. Once hailed by some as a good example of 'money ball', the narrative has since shifted to the quality of player the Dragons are recruiting.

But forget recruitment, the biggest issue the Dragons face is club culture. And I'm not just talking about the playing group, it seems to exist in the organisation from the top down.

Culture is an amorphous concept. It's hard to define and can be difficult to measure. It's basically 'the vibe'.

So what does 'the vibe' at the Dragons feel like at the moment?

Dragons players gather after another Rabbitohs try during the 2023 Charity Shield. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

When you think about the culture of a club, the first people we often think of is the players and the players are often urged to 'stand up and take responsibility'. But the reality is that the players are just a cog in the machine of a wider organisation and in my view, leaders at the organisation need to 'stand up and take responsibility' too.

Culture must always begin at the top, with the tone set by the board of directors. One of the biggest influences that the board can have on the culture of an organisation is through the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer.

Some board members at the Dragons have served for over a decade and to this point, seem to have evaded responsibility. But this is a board that has also faced challenges.

Last year, through a normal cycle, the Dragons Chair Craig Young decided to step down. Whilst the reason provided was procedural, the decision came very soon after Young decided to write a letter of support for Brett Finch on club letterhead, after Finch pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to make available child abuse material.

While the statement was provided in a personal capacity and not approved by the club, the fact that the Chair did this on club letterhead, raises alarm bells, particularly considering the crucial role of a club Chair.

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin watches on from the coaches box. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Let's look at other people in positions of influence at the club.

Anthony Griffin is certainly one of the more experienced coaches in the competition. But when recruiting a coach, is it simply about win/loss ratios? In today's world, it has to be about much more, with the importance of athlete health and wellbeing being an area of increased focus.

In the lead up to being interviewed for his role at the Dragons back in 2020, Griffin's social media was shut down. The media started noticing some odd likes and retweets on his Twitter account, including two by One Nation MP Mark Latham which questioned the role of Indigenous Round and the supposed distinction between sport and politics.

In response to questions about these tweets, Griffin said that his social media was controlled by his daughter.

With questions about leadership like this, what expectations should we have of the Dragons playing group?

It's clear to me, that this is a playing group which is sorely lacking leadership.

Putting aside the Jack de Belin incident, where he was accused of raping a 19-year-old woman in a North Wollongong unit and a jury failing to reach a verdict, the Dragons have literally lurched from one off field incident to the other.

There was the 'harmless' BBQ in 2021 where a group of the Dragons players breached public health orders. Interestingly enough, de Belin was one of the senior players at the BBQ and he made the decision to hide under a bed.

2022 finished on a dour note as well, with only three players - Ben Hunt, Zac Lomax and Michael Molo - attending the club presentation night. You would hope that players would want to attend this event, but even if they don't want to it should be considered mandatory.

Dragons halfback Ben Hunt celebrates a try with Jack De Belin. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

This 'vibe' then continued into the 2022/2023 off-season.

This off-season alone, Mikaele Ravalawa and Zane Musgrove were issued breach notices and fined after being involved in an incident following the Dragons heavy loss in the Charity Shield in Mudgee. When asked to comment on the incident, Ravalawa confessed that he was 'too drunk to remember'.

Francis Molo attended court charged with stalking/intimidation a woman near Wollongong. Molo only joined the Dragons in 2022.

Then there is Talatau Amone who is no longer subject to the no-fault stand down policy, as his case has been downgraded from district to local court. He is now only facing a potential maximum five years in prison for an alleged assault.

Part of the crowd at WIN Stadium for the Dragons' Pre-season Challenge clash with St Helens. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

There are too many incidents taking place at the one club for it to be considered purely coincidence. Pair this with the club's poor results on field and you have a fan base that wants answers.

Dragons CEO Ryan Webb has consistently denied that the club has a culture problem. He denied it after the illegal BBQ. He claimed the media were making a 'mountain out of a molehill' when only three players showed up to club presentation night. He also denied it on Thursday this week. But just because Webb says that there isn't a cultural problem at the club, doesn't make it so.

Should results not improve on field, no doubt the 'quick fix' which will be suggested is a player clean out.

But there's no point cleaning out the playing group over and over again if there are challenges throughout the organisation.

If the club needs a clean out, rather than focus on the playing group, it should start from the top because none of these issues are new.