Rampant Bulldogs shock Storm on their home turf

Canterbury have turned up the tempo to shock a listless Melbourne on their own turf and collect a thumping 26-12 NRL victory.

The Storm were missing injured star playmaker Cameron Munster but his absence was no excuse for their embarrassing defensive effort at AAMI Park.

With a free-flowing attack the Bulldogs were unstoppable in the first half of the Saturday night clash to lay the platform, scoring three tries to surge to a 16-0 lead.

The Storm's usually rock-solid defence crumbled with the home side tallying a massive 31 missed tackles in the opening 40 minutes -- ending the match with 49.

Despite stern words from coach Craig Bellamy there was little response after the break with Bulldogs winger Jacob Kiraz scoring his second for the night in the 44th minute.

And they were in again five minutes later with a soft try scored by centre Jake Averillo to extend the lead to 26-0.

With Tyran Wishart replacing Munster, the left edge of centre Young Tonumaipea and rookie winger Grant Anderson was in disarray.

Tonumaipea earned a spot in Bellamy's bad books midway through the first half when he ran the ball on the last tackle and was then sent to the sin bin after tackling a player without the ball.

The Bulldogs made the most of his temporary exit, with Kyle Flanagan and Reed Mahoney busy orchestrating the attack.

Kiraz got on the outside of Anderson and then ex-Storm flyer Josh Addo-Carr celebrated after crossing in the other corner.

It looked like former Penrith second-rower Viliame Kikau may have have added their fourth for their half but it was denied by an earlier knock-on.

Fired-up Melbourne prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona took matters into his own hands to barge over to put his team on the scoreboard.

But the big man was forced off soon after, his night ended by a knee injury.

With the Storm's attack finding some rhythm, Jahrome Hughes then ran off a Harry Grant pass for a 57th minute try to give the Storm some hope while the points dried up for the Bulldogs.

Kikau was also sent to the sin bin for a trip in the final minutes but it didn't take the gloss off a well-deserved win which was their first of the year.