Knee injury sidelines Asofa-Solomona for two months

Melbourne's injury woes have continued with giant prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona facing up to eight weeks on the sidelines following a shock loss to Canterbury.

The Storm crashed to an unexpected 26-12 defeat against the Bulldogs on Saturday night at AAMI Park, with injury to their best forward Asofa-Solomona adding to the misery.

The club confirmed on Sunday that the New Zealand forward was due to miss six to eight weeks with a high grade MCL injury.

It came after Asofa-Solomona valiantly attempted to haul the Storm back into the game when they were down 26-0.

The prop barrelled across the line for a second-half try, but it couldn't spark a fightback from a lacklustre home side who missed 49 tackles.

Clutching at his knee, Asofa-Solomona soon headed to the changerooms and while he tried to return to play, was ruled out for the remainder of the match.

Storm giant Nelson Asofa-Solomona toys with the Bulldogs defence. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Heading into round one, Melbourne had a third of their 30-man squad out injured, with star backs Cameron Munster and Xavier Coates also sidelined from the opening win over Parramatta.

They still have Ryan Papenhuyzen, Justin Olam, George Jennings, Marion Seve, Tui Kamikamika and Tariq Sims missing.

Head coach Craig Bellamy wasn't sure if any would be back to take on the Titans on the Gold Coast next Saturday afternoon.

"I don't know for sure - I just worried about what we had this week so we'll see," Bellamy said.

"At the end of the day that's not going to make any difference unless we want to show a bit of pride in our footy and in what we're about as a footy team and a bit of pride at home here."

He said the Bulldogs outplayed his team across the park and the likes of superstar Munster wouldn't have changed the result given their "lack of effort".

"We'd like to have all of our players available but we'd like to have the players who go on the field do their best," Bellamy said.

"We were a long way away from our best.

"If we're lacking some skills, some finesse, some speed, some size we'll put up with that but we just lacked effort."