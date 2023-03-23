Writing off the Storm is still perilous - but not as foolish as it once was

The drums have been beating for the demise of the Storm for a decade - if you go back to 2014, when a team led by the Big Three stumbled to sixth place on the ladder, and were absolutely flogged at home by the seventh-placed Bulldogs in the first week of the finals.

It was the first time that anyone dared question the dynasty with any sincerity. Cameron Smith, Billy Slater, and Cooper Cronk were all now past 30. All good things have to come to an end, yada, yada, yada.

They returned to the top four in 2015 and then from 2016 to 2021, finished either first or second every year, went to four Grand Finals, and won two competitions. The 2017 squad is still arguably the most-dominant in a single season in NRL history.

Oddly enough, one of the only games they lost that year was a wild 38-36 loss on the Gold Coast - and it's an almost identical 38-34 result this past week that has once again sharpened the knives.

But at that point in 2017, the Storm were 8-2 and wouldn't lose another game en route to the title, aside from two Origin-affected games.

This time? They're 1-2, and were somewhat fortunate in that opening win.

They'll be short favourites at home this weekend - as they were a fortnight ago against the Bulldogs. We know how that ended - and with the benefit of hindsight, perhaps they were only so heavily favoured in that game because of the jerseys, not the players wearing them.

A piecemeal backline was absolutely gouged by a rampant Bulldogs team that recorded seven line breaks in the first half and rushed out to a 26-0 lead. While it's unlikely that the Wests Tigers can spring a similar upset, it's not as ridiculous as it would have been in years' prior.

Even now, with Cameron Munster returning, he'll pass the suspended Jahrome Hughes, like two ships in the night. In the forward pack, they struggled mightily without Christian Welch in 2022. Now he's back, but fellow forward leader Nelson Asofa-Solomona is set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

Cameron Munster, his mangled finger continuing to bleed, is wrapped up by the Eels defence. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Clive Churchill Medal-winning fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen's recovery from a knee issue continues, as well.

Storm fans joke that they used up all their good luck with injuries throughout Cam Smith's incredible career - but even in the past when they had problems, the depth they had on hand was enough to make do.

Players like Hughes, Brandon Smith, and Nicho Hynes all played bit part roles in past seasons, while hidden gems like Harry Grant and Papenhuyzen just became the latest off the production line, and signings from other clubs like Marika Koroibete and Suliasi Vunivalu spoiled us to the point where we assumed that every player the Storm signed would follow the same trajectory.

Xavier Coates, a big name switch from Brisbane at the beginning of last year, was meant to follow that blueprint - to the point where he was favourite at some bookies to be the competition's top try scorer in 2022.

Storm giant Nelson Asofa-Solomona toys with the Bulldogs defence. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

His athletic gifts are clear, but his hands have repeatedly let him down. He can certainly fix that but so far, it's been a mixed bag for what was supposed to be a slam dunk signing.

We all just assumed Jack Howarth, signed until 2027, would be the next big thing - but it's been odd that even with an injury crisis he's remained in the Queensland Cup.

Jonah Pezet had some nice moments on debut and Eli Katoa has been one of their best through three weeks, but it's been brutally tough to replace the 800-odd games of first grade that they lost with the departures of Smith, the Bromwich brothers, and the resurgent Felise Kaufusi.

The Storm are still an excellently-run club. They haven't gotten dumber, but other clubs have gotten smarter. Not to mention there's now an entire extra club's worth of first grade spots, making it even tougher to dig up some hidden gems, or stash young players with the promises of opportunity in the future.

Craig Bellamy said before round one that he was 'pretty sure' this would be his last season at the helm, a change in Melbourne even more seismic than the retirements of Smith and Slater, or the departure of Cronk - and one that could, for the first time in the club's history, shunt them into the dreaded 'transitional' phase for a season or two.

As for 2023, it's as wide open a competition as we've seen in recent years. So whatever happens to the Storm in the future, any declarations of their demise should definitely wait until after we've seen what they can do once they finally get their fullback, halves, and hooker all together on the field again.

Because for a decade now, they've made anyone that stops believing in them look foolish - and it should take a lot more than two early season losses for that to change.