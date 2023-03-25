Souths honour Sattler with golden-point win over Manly

South Sydney have honoured John Sattler with a thrilling golden-point win over Manly, after Lachlan Ilias kicked the first field goal of his career to claim the 13-12 victory.

With Sattler's family in attendance and co-owner Russell Crowe also at Accor Stadium, Ilias nailed a shot from 25 metres out in the third minute of golden point.

It came after Manly made a crucial error on their opening set of extra time, when Josh Aloiai put the ball down under the posts and gifted possession to the Rabbitohs.

The win allowed the Rabbitohs to go back to an even record of 2-2, while the Sea Eagles suffered their first loss of the season.

Souths, wearing commemorative jerseys just days after Sattler's death on Monday at age 80, did it in a way that would have made their famous old boy proud.

Missing six of their pack through injuries, they outlasted Manly in a gruelling affair.

Within minutes of their win, the crowd fell silent as footage of Sattler's 1970 grand-final performance against Manly with a broken jaw played on the big screens.

Earlier, Cody Walker scored both of the Rabbitohs' tries, although he still endured a difficult night with the boot in general play.

His first came when he chased through on a Damien Cook grubberkick, and got the ball down within centimetres of the dead-ball line despite Daly Cherry-Evans trying to shadow him off the ball.

Then, with Souths down 12-6, he dummied to get outside Brad Parker and make his way over to reduce the margin to two.

The Rabbitohs inched level with 12 minutes to go when Karl Lawton was penalised for a high tackle under the posts.

In a match expected to be a shootout between fullbacks Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic, both had subdued nights as defence dominated attack.

Trbojevic showed signs of poking his nose through at points in Manly's attack and was denied a try from a questionable forward-pass call, but was never able to break into full flight in the slippery conditions.

Instead, it was Haumole Olakau'atu who produced the most magic for the visitors.

The second-rower showed the skills of a winger by leaping above Isaiah Tass to take a Cherry-Evans kick one handed and get it down.

Cherry-Evans was then able to give his side a 12-6 lead at the break when he intercepted a Cameron Murray ball and went 70 metres to score.

The Manly halfback had a chance to win it for his side on the siren after Souths fought back to 12-12, only for his shot at a field goal to be charged down by Cook.

Ultimately, it was Souths' night against Manly, as their 13th point of the evening earned victory for the club's most famous No.13 in Sattler.