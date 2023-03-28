Gutherson: Hard to find somebody to replace me

Clint Gutherson is open to Parramatta recruiting a player to share his fullback role but believes it will be difficult to find someone capable of replacing him entirely.

Gutherson and coach Brad Arthur met this week to discuss the three spots that remain in the Eels' top-30 roster, with the co-captain suggesting Parramatta could seek out another fullback.

Bringing on an 'X-factor' player could allow Gutherson to assume another role in the backline mid-game and provide the Eels with an extra strike weapon as they pursue a drought-breaking premiership.

After reports this week questioned Gutherson's future at fullback, the 28-year-old said the club had his blessing to bring in a rival player - but claimed finding someone on his level could be a challenge.

"To be honest, it's just me and Brad. We just had a conversation," Gutherson told Sky Sports Radio.

"We were just going back and forth with what we need and where we sort of want to go in the next few years, this season as well.

"I just said, 'Let's look at everyone'.

"I said to Brad I'd be happy to do anything to win games of footy, as would anyone else in the team, wherever you're playing.

"It's been blown out of proportion to be honest.

"I'm just going about my business, I'm only getting into the best part of my career now. It's going to be hard to find someone to replace me.

"I want to keep that spot as long as I can."

Gold Coast youngster Jayden Campbell and rugby convert Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are two players who could fit the bill.

Campbell is stuck behind AJ Brimson for the fullback role at the Titans, while Tuivasa-Sheck's New Zealand Rugby contract expires at the end of the year.

A Sydney Morning Herald report this week threw doubt over the 2018 Dally M medallist's desire to return to the NRL, however.

To Gutherson's knowledge, the Eels have not yet approached any potential recruits and insists they won't enter negotiations for the sake of it.

"They're going to make sure if it does happen it's going to be the right player," he said.

"From all I've heard, there's been no talks with anyone else yet."

In the short term, Parramatta are highly unlikely to phase Gutherson out of the fullback role entirely - he has long been a favourite of coach Arthur and is contracted until the end of 2025 on a deal worth a reported $800,000 per season.