Wakeham wants stability in Wests Tigers' halves

Wests Tigers five-eighth Brandon Wakeham says the club needs consistency in its spine positions to prosper, as the club resists calls for change by retaining his halves partnership with Luke Brooks.

Brooks and Wakeham both face a crucial period as Tigers' playmakers, with the pair off contract at the end of the year and the club under pressure after four straight losses to start the season.

The Tigers' halves options remain open for next year, after the club missed out on Parramatta star Mitch Moses and recently switched Adam Doueihi to fullback.

There were whispers on Tuesday that Brooks could be axed for Saturday's clash with top-of-the-table Brisbane, with Doueihi an option to shift back into the halves.

Brooks endured a difficult night in the Tigers' loss to Melbourne last Friday and has long been a whipping boy for fans at the club, which has spent 11 years out of the finals.

But the Tigers put paid to the whispers with their team announcement, as coach Tim Sheens stuck with the same starting 13.

Wakeham said the Tigers need stability for the combination to grow after playing with three different spine combinations in the opening four rounds.

"Sheens has said that he's not going to chop and change the team each week," Wakeham said.

"(That) is good to hear, not having it in the back of my head I might get dropped if something doesn't go well.

"It does help if the same combination is in there every week. It helps the whole team on how each other play.

"If we can all play well at the same time then we can keep our jobs."

Wakeham admitted he was not happy with his own game against Melbourne, in his first NRL match as a starting half since turning out for Canterbury last April.

In the time since he went unsigned by the Bulldogs, he was left with the prospect of returning to life as a plumber before being picked up by the Tigers on a one-year deal in January.

"I had nothing," Wakeham said.

"Knowing I was so close to not having anything, that's why I want to play my best footy this year and get another contract.

"I want to repay the Tigers too."

Wakeham wore the No.6 jersey in last week's loss to Melbourne, but has been told to be the dominant voice and organising halfback in a bid to free up Brooks' running game.

"That's what I do naturally," he said.

"That's where I love to play the game and it means Brooks can run."

English star John Bateman did not train on Tuesday while nursing a rib injury, but is expected to play.

However, recently-dropped winger David Nofoaluma will spend time out after suffering an ankle injury in reserve grade.