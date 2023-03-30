Sharks re-sign Sione Katoa, keep outside backs

Cronulla have managed to keep their quartet of outside backs intact, with Sione Katoa becoming the last of the group to re-sign on a new three-year extension.

Katoa put pen to paper on Thursday, with his new deal to keep him at the Sharks until the end of 2026.

The Sharks were staring down the barrel with all four of their first-choice outside backs coming off contract this year.

But they managed to extend Ronaldo Mulitalo's contract last September until the end of 2025, before Siosifa Talakai re-signed in December through to 2026.

Jesse Ramien also inked a new deal earlier this month until 2026, leaving Katoa the final link.

Of coach Craig Fitzgibbon's first-choice backline, only fullback Will Kennedy is now unsigned.

"I believe we are building something special here at the Sharks under Fitzy and the coaching staff," Katoa said.

"I love being a member of this team and to be representing this club and I'm excited to have been able to extend my time here for another three years."

Katoa's deal will take him through to age 29, the Tongan winger having scored 48 tries in 68 matches since his debut in 2018.