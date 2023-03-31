Trent Robinson says the NRL must make a call on how it treats high shots that cause concussion after Bailey Simonsson avoided being sent off for his hit on James Tedesco.

Simonsson was on Friday charged with a grade-three careless high tackle after flattening Tedesco in the first half of the Eels' 28-20 loss to the Sydney Roosters on Thursday night.

The Eels winger faces two matches on the sideline with an early guilty plea, or a third game if he elects to fight the charge but fails.

Robinson and Roosters' stand-in captain Luke Keary made it clear after the game they believed there was no malice from Simonsson, who tried to jam in on the fullback as he passed.

But the ramifications are still significant for the Roosters.

Tedesco will automatically miss next Thursday's clash with Melbourne, and will not be able to resume contact training until part way through their preparations for round seven against Cronulla.

"I knew 20 minutes into the game that I have lost him for two weeks.

It wasn't a great feeling," coach Robinson said.

"The first thing was to see how he was. He looked pretty good in there.

"He remembered. We were talking about the height and contact."

Robinson said the NRL need to make a call on whether head contact should merit a send-off under the new concussion protocols.

"I don't want to talk about that incident in particular because I know Simonsson didn't leave the ground," Robinson said.

"But Ted is now out for two weeks and it was high contact.

"Based on where we are at at the moment, they need to let us know whether that is 10 minutes or a send-off.

"Where we need to get to, I don't know. I sit on the fence on this one."

Eels coach Brad Arthur said he was unsure if Simonsson had made contact with Tedesco's head, but was more concerned over Will Penisini being binned earlier in the match for a professional foul when caught offside.

"He made the effort to get back," Arthur said.'

"Mitchell Moses made the tackle. I don't know if he got the full 10 metres but he didn't engage with anyone and make a tackle.

"They ran into him. And Mitchell made the tackle."

Robinson's big dilemma for the Storm match may be whether to play Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, who impressed at No.1 on Thursday, or bring back Joey Manu on his return from suspension.

Tedesco's concussion soured a good night for the Roosters, who looked slick in attack through the middle in the first half and welcomed Angus Crichton back in the stands after his personal leave.