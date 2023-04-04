Walsh ready for Maroons debut: Lockyer

Queensland selector Darren Lockyer says Brisbane fullback Reece Walsh has taken his game to new heights and is ready to make his Maroons debut in this year's State of Origin series.

The former Maroons captain played No.1 for Queensland in six series before transitioning to No.6 and has been impressed with how 20-year-old Walsh has developed his game in the opening month for Brisbane, particularly in defence.

Newcastle playmaker and Queensland's incumbent fullback Kalyn Ponga is in doubt due to concussion issues that have led to him taking a short break from the game, and Walsh has sizzled for the Broncos in their undefeated start to the season.

"I don't think the occasion would worry him," Lockyer said of Walsh's Origin credentials.

"It was only a couple of years ago that he was in the (Queensland) team and had to pull out because of injury. He got a taste for what that environment is like even though he didn't take the field.

"There's a long way to go between now and the first Origin but he is playing in a team that's winning and he is doing well himself."

Reece Walsh streaks away to score a try for the Broncos during their Round 2 NRL win over the Cowboys in Brisbane, March 10, 2023 Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Lockyer said Walsh needed to "keep playing with discipline and minimising his errors" to impress coach Billy Slater, who was one of Queensland's great fullbacks himself.

"He is going to attack with flair but I'd think that what he is doing defensively is the more important thing for a coach like Billy," Lockyer said.

"It is just about knowing that when you go into those big games that your complete game is in order."

Walsh is far from the finished product but Lockyer said he had fine-tuned his defensive and positional play under former Maroons and Broncos fullback Darius Boyd at Brisbane training sessions.

"He brings a bit of X-factor. We've always known he is talented and I think having Darius Boyd teaching him about the defensive aspect of fullback, putting himself in the right position and communication is really going to enhance his game," Lockyer said.

"Defence has been the constant theme at the Broncos. Kevvie (Walters) said in the pre-season that he wanted Reece to be better with his defence and he has obviously worked on that and is putting his body on the line.

"If he plays with discipline every week he is going to have a fantastic career.

"Defensive players are worried about him because of his speed. He puts a lot of indecision between the third defenders in and the centres and wingers. They just can't handle his speed."

Former Maroons fullback Gary Belcher endorsed Lockyer's assessment.

"Reece is getting more mature and I can't see why he wouldn't be as dangerous in Origin. It is great to have that pure speed," Belcher told AAP.

"Origin can be a daunting stage but he plays with no fear. He has come to a big club in his home town of Brisbane and is not overawed by anything."