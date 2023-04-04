Cowboys and Tigers reveal maiden NRLW signings

Premiership-winner and local product Emma Manzelmann has been revealed as North Queensland's inaugural NRLW signing.

Manzelmann put pen to paper after winning the title with Newcastle last year and taking the Townsville-based Gold Stars to the Queensland premiership before that.

Born and bred in Mackay, the dummy-half was a member of the Queensland U18s and the inaugural Cowboys Women's Academy.

"Growing up there was not much women's footy," she told a packed media scrum on Tuesday.

"Then you had all these pathways which I've been through and when the Cowboys said they were putting in a team it was sort of a dream.

"Now that dream's come true."

Manzelmann is the first domino to fall in an expected flurry of signings to be announced in the coming days, four years after North Queensland began plotting to enter a team in the NRLW.

The Cowboys confirmed negotiations were also held with Townsville local and fellow 2022 NRLW premiership-winner Romy Teitzel, but the 24-year-old signed with rivals Brisbane this week.

Emma Manzelmann of the Knights is tackled. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Elsewhere, the Tigers have also signed their first NRLW talent with Kezie Apps and Sarah Togatuki locked in for their inaugural season.

As revealed last week, Apps will move to the Tigers after making the call to leave her junior club St George Illawarra, while Togatuki opted to exit the Roosters.

Botille Vette-Welsh has also inked a deal with the Tigers, after suffering a season-ending ACL rupture early last year while playing for Parramatta.

The Australia and NSW representative has previously played for the Tigers at a NSW Premiership level.

"All three players bring a wealth of big-game experience and a desire to mentor others," coach Brett Kimmorley said.

"We are building well in our pathways and these ladies will be more than great players, they will be ambassadors for this club and women's rugby league.

Gold Coast have also confirmed the signing of Jillaroos five-eighth Taliah Fuimaono on a three-year deal after it was revealed last week she would be one of six Australian representatives to leave the Dragons.