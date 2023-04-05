Wests Tigers apologise, re-design Anzac jersey

Wests Tigers have issued an apology and agreed to re-design their commemorative Anzac Day jersey that used a stock image of American soldiers instead of Australian servicemen.

The jersey went on sale for $160 on Tuesday and was set be used for the club's round eight NRL game with Manly.

The club said the design was done in collaboration with Holsworthy Army Barracks, describing the image of two soldiers walking a Middle Eastern landscape as a reminder of "the incredible bravery and sacrifice of our troops".

The jersey also contains the Australian and New Zealand flags on the sleeves.

But the club were forced into a re-think after eagle-eyed fans spotted that the Tigers had used a stock image of American servicemen instead of Australians.

"As a club Wests Tigers is deeply sorry if the use of this image has in any way offended anyone," the Tigers said in a statement.

"This was never our intention, and we are taking steps to rectify this.

"We have taken on board feedback from our members and fans, and we will be redesigning our 2023 commemorative jersey, immediately."

"Wests Tigers deeply regret any offence the use of this stock image may have caused and remains completely committed to honouring and respecting all those servicemen and women who have, and who continue, to serve."

The joint-venture club say they will auction the re-designed jerseys off for veterans' charity Legacy.

The bungle is the latest black eye for the Tigers, whose heavily hyped 2023 season is in turmoil.

The reigning wooden spooners are 0-5 to start the season before their Easter Monday meeting with Parramatta and were thumped 46-12 by Brisbane last week.