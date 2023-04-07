Mitchell steals show, Souths thump depleted Dogs in NRL

Latrell Mitchell silenced his critics by leading South Sydney to a 50-16 thrashing of a depleted Canterbury side that is set to be without Josh Addo-Carr for the foreseeable future.

In a week when his workrate as a fullback had been heavily scrutinised, Mitchell responded with a 26-point haul which included three tries in his 150th NRL game.

The only downside for the 25-year-old fullback would be the sight of great mate Addo-Carr limping off 10 minutes into Friday's game at Accor Stadium.

The 35, 211-strong crowd let out a collective wince when Addo-Carr went down with a syndesmosis injury which is likely to diminish his chances of a State of Origin recall for NSW.

Addo-Carr joins a growing injury list at Belmore, with coach Cameron Ciraldo without Tevita Pangai, Luke Thompson, Raymond Faitala-Mariner and Viliame Kikau for the Good Friday fixture.

Down on troops, the Bulldogs sprung an early surprise with a breakaway try from Jake Averillo giving them an early lead.

Addo-Carr's injury forced them into a reshuffle and Souths were too happy to target the hole vacated by the winger on the Dogs' left edge.

Captain Cameron Murray got Souths back level with a close-range try before Mitchell added a penalty from right in front of the sticks.

And the fullback was only warming up.

Mitchell finished two slick backline moves that isolated centre Paul Alamoti, who had been deployed in Addo-Carr's wing spot, and even snuck in an attempt at a two-point field goal.

His shot was good but unfortunately for the milestone man, referee Gerard Sutton had already blown his whistle to break up a fracas.

Back-rower Jacob Host crashed over on the stroke of halftime to put the Bunnies 26-6 up and Canterbury did a good job to keep the Rabbitohs at bay at the start of the second half.

Matt Burton registered a tryscoring double for the Bulldogs but when Jacob Preston was sin-binned for a hip-drop tackle on Souths winger Izaac Thompson, the floodgates opened.

Souths five-eighth Cody Walker crossed before Mitchell grabbed his third and Campbell Graham waltzed in for a hat-trick in the final 15 minutes.