NRL star Stewart charged with cocaine possession

Retired NRL player Brett Stewart has been charged with cocaine possession and is due to front court later this month.

The former Manly Sea Eagles fullback was stopped and searched by police on Friday, March 10 on Sydney's Northern Beaches when the prohibited drug was allegedly found.

"Just before 7pm officers from Northern Beaches Police Area Command were conducting patrols of the Manly area, when they spoke to a 38-year-old man," a NSW Police spokesperson told AAP.

"During a search of the man, they allegedly located cocaine."

He was charged with possessing a prohibited drug and is due to appear before Manly Local Court on April 19.

Stewart played 233 games for the Manly Sea Eagles between 2003 and 2016, winning two premierships.

He retired from the sport in 2017.