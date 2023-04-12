Canterbury's luckless run with injuries has shown no signs of stopping with star back-rower Viliame Kikau facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

Bulldogs football manager Phil Gould told WWOS that Kikau had torn a pectoral muscle ahead of this weekend's meeting with Parramatta.

Kikau, who has missed the Dogs' last two games with concussion, is looking at up to 10 weeks on the sideline, Gould claimed.

"That's football, thunderbolts happen," Gould said.

Gould said Kikau would go for surgery next week and joins a growing list of big earners in the stands.

Winger Josh Addo-Carr suffered an ankle injury in last week's loss to South Sydney, star English prop Luke Thompson has yet to play this season due to a foot issue and powerful front-rower Franklin Pele has sustained a broken arm.

There is some good news for Cameron Ciraldo's men with Tevita Pangai back on deck to face the Eels after sustaining a calf injury late in Canterbury's pre-season campaign.