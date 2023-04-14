Newcastle's Kalyn Ponga insists he wants to remain a five-eighth despite the greater risk of concussion that comes with playing in the defensive front-line.

And as he prepares to return to the NRL next week, Ponga claims not to have considered the ramifications of suffering another head knock - but admits his career hung in the balance before consulting with specialists in Canada.

Ponga suffered his fourth head knock in ten months during the win over Wests Tigers in round two, having missed the final six weeks of last season with a previous concussion.

Given his extensive history, the latest blow left Ponga to contemplate a life without rugby league.

"It was pretty difficult," he said.

"To have that thought that you might have to stop playing was pretty weird.

"But I was trying to be positive and open-minded about everything that was happening. I'm pretty good at doing that, to be honest."

With retirement a possibility, Knights chief medical officer Dr Jin Lee and Professor Chris Levi of the University of Newcastle determined Ponga would travel to Vancouver for testing on his brain activity using equipment that is unavailable in Australia.

"It was literally just a six-minute test," Ponga said.

"At the end of that test, they had objective data on where my brain's at.

Knights star Kalyn Ponga in action against the Warriors. Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

"There were some other tests we did as well, but I guess within a few hours I knew where my head was at and whether I can keep playing or what my expected return to play would be.

"The reassuring thing for me was they said that if I was just a normal person that didn't have the head knock history, they would say I'm pretty good.

"Going over to Canada and getting that clarity, personally I found it so beneficial. I'm so grateful that I got to go over there."

The results led Dr Lee to approve Ponga's return for the round eight clash against former club North Queensland, which will also be his 100th NRL game.

Ponga has resumed contact training, but will be closely monitored, and remains in touch with the specialists he consulted in Canada.

Having trained there all pre-season, Ponga's stance on playing five-eighth remains the same, pointing out the club have a strong replacement fullback in rugby sevens convert Lachlan Miller.

Ponga does not plan on making drastic changes to his tackle technique to mitigate the greater risk of suffering another concussion.

"I'm definitely excited by that role, just like I was coming into the season," he said.

"Obviously Lachie at the back is going amazing for us at the moment so I'm keen to get back there and build upon that combination.

"There's been a little bit more detail in it but I don't think I have to revamp my tackle technique.

"It's just about being a little bit smarter with my feet, my head and stuff like that."

Ponga claims not to have considered what will happen if he suffers another concussion in the near future but is open to more time in the doctor's office.

"I guess for me the process would be to be tested again," he said.

"I didn't really ask that question to be honest.

"I'm just sort of worried about getting back on the field, getting my brain right. I'll worry about that when that comes."