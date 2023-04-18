Walker axed, Crichton returns in Roosters shake-up

Sydney Roosters prop Matt Lodge says it's just a matter of time before Sam Walker is back in the NRL after the prodigious playmaker was axed by Trent Robinson.

Walker looks set to spend the next few weeks in reserve grade after he was dropped to NSW Cup in a revamped Roosters line-up that has been boosted by the return of Angus Crichton following his bipolar diagnosis.

Crichton spent the early part of the year seeking treatment for his mental health but his welcome NRL return has been overshadowed by Walker's axing for the Anzac Day game with St George Illawarra.

The 20-year-old Queenslander has been touted as one of the game's future stars, but after a 3-3 start will have to impress Robinson to earn a recall.

"You get to go back to the drawing board and just enjoy your footy and play with a little bit less pressure," Lodge said.

"Nobody can be in form for 15 years of their career.

Roosters Angus Crichton. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"You've got to put faith in your coaches in the areas you need to tidy up ... he'll be back before you know it.

"I have played with a lot of halves but Sam Walker can do things that nobody else can.

"He's a special player and the game puts pressure on these young players to nail every part of their game.

"He's in the hardest position on the field and history shows it can take a little bit of time to nail it all."

Walker's axing means Joey Manu will partner Luke Keary in the halves.

Paul Momirovski starts at centre, Crichton comes into the back row and Sitili Tupouniua is on the bench after recovering from an ACL injury.

Crichton returned to action last weekend in a NSW Cup defeat to the Newtown Jets.

"It's good to see him healthy and happy, I personally love playing with him," Lodge said.

"I rate him as one of the best back-rowers in the comp."

The prospect of Manu getting his hands on the ball more often will do little to safeguard the job prospects of under-fire Dragons coach Anthony Griffin.

The Kiwi international represented New Zealand at fullback and was a much more damaging threat playing in the spine.

"He'll do a great job, he's a crafty player," said winger Daniel Tupou.

"He's all-rounded and you know he's going to create."

Tupou is nearing an extension with the Tricolours after it appeared his Roosters' career was coming to an end.

The Tongan winger was linked with a move to the Super League but Joseph Suaalii's defection to rugby union looks to have strengthened his chances of staying with the Roosters.

"There's still negotiations going on at the moment, but (I'm) pretty confident it's heading in the right direction," he said.