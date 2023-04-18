Veteran forward Kurt Capewell thought Brisbane could win the premiership last year so it is no surprise the 2021 premiership winner insists the current side can go all the way this season.

Winger Corey Oates will return from a broken jaw and prop Tom Flegler from concussion when the NRL competition leaders take on Parramatta in Darwin on Friday night, an outfit that has given the Broncos grief in the past.

In the penultimate round last year the Eels knocked Brisbane out of the finals with a 53-6 thrashing, a month after the Broncos looked like world beaters in a 36-14 win over the Eels in Sydney.

"It stung a lot," Capewell said of last year's loss.

"They beat us pretty convincingly too. We haven't spoken about it too much but I guess it will definitely be in the back of a few boys' minds.

"It is going to be a hell of a game this week. Parra are in good form and a tough team to beat on any day."

Broncos Kurt Capewell and Adam Reynolds. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The Broncos are a much-improved side from last year with fullback Reece Walsh providing match-winning spark and the team's defence vastly better.

Capewell, who played in Penrith's 2021 title triumph, knows what it takes to win a competition and said the current Broncos side had those credentials.

"Definitely, I thought that last year as well," Capewell said.

"I never look that far ahead while we are playing week-to-week but that is part of the reason I signed here. We've got that much talent, even the blokes that aren't in the team week-to-week.

"There is definitely plenty of learning to be done, myself included. If we can build our season a little bit better this year I think we will go well.

"(Winning the competition) is definitely a driving factor for me and all the young boys here. I think they believe in themselves as well."

The Broncos have started slowly in most games this year, as they did against the Titans last week when they trailed 14-6 before blowing them away 43-26.

"So long as we can learn while we are winning," Capewell said.

"You've got to handle not starting fast. It is good to see we can do that this year."

The Broncos lost 46-6 to the Eels last time they played in Darwin in 2021. Capewell wasn't on deck then.

It is last year's complete win over the Eels in round 19 that he wants to replicate.

"That was one of our better games last year...one of those nights where everything came off for us. Hopefully we can do it again."