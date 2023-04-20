RTS to return to NRL, signs with Warriors

All Blacks centre Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will make his return to the NRL after he signed a three-year deal with the Warriors for the 2024 season.

In a battle to make the All Blacks World Cup team, Tuivasa-Sheck will end his time in the 15-player code after just seasons after he failed to make much of an impact in the code.

It will be an emotional return for the 29-year-old who played with the Warriors from 2016 through to mid-2021.

The move comes with little surprise with rumours swirling that the code-hopper was looking to make a move with suggestions he may take up a lucrative deal in Japan, while reports claimed he had been offered a deal by the Dolphins.

By returning to the Warriors, Tuivasa-Sheck keeps the promise he made to the club when he left stating if he was to return to league he would come back to the Warriors.