Cowboys put a target on Kalyn Ponga in his return

North Queensland have vowed to target Kalyn Ponga in Saturday's Anzac Round clash as the Newcastle captain marks his return from a five-game stint on the sidelines due to concussion.

Ponga will bring up a milestone 100th NRL match back where his career began when the 3-3 Knights search for their first win in Townsville since 2015.

Cowboys coach Todd Payten says he's watched the opposition closely in 2023 and acknowledged Newcastle's revamped confidence, embodied by a strong back five and surging forward pack.

Todd Peyton at Cowboys training. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

But when Townsville's prodigal son returns for his first game since round two, bodies will head his way.

"We're going to send some traffic his way defensively," Payten said on Friday.

"He hasn't played for a while but I don't think their shapes will change.

"Some of his habits is he likes to skip across the field and get into our edge - we have to hold width and trust our principles."

Ponga was cleared to return after a trip to Canada where he underwent tests following his fourth concussion in 10 months, suffered against Wests Tigers in round two.

He has been named at five-eighth and in the frontline defensively, pushing Tyson Gamble to the bench.

Kurt Mann also comes into the starting side for Saturday's clash with Jacob Saifiti back from a four-game suspension via the interchange.

The Cowboys will be without co-captain Jason Taumalolo who went under the knife this week to fix up a knee cartilage issue, with Jordan McLean covering that hole after returning from a hamstring injury.

Payten said McLean's inclusion was a huge boost for his side that had 11 players either injured or suspended through seven rounds of 2023.

The Cowboys coach said it hampered their continuity and consistency, but his overall message against the Knights was to play relaxed even with their season teetering at 2-5.

"Its an important game for us within the context of our season, we're all aware of that and we need to play well," Payten added.

"I just need them to stay relaxed, stay in the game, stay in the moment, keep turning up for each other and keep fighting."