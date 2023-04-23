Broncos accept Haas, Mam NRL hip-drop tackle bans

Brisbane coach Kevin Walters has conceded his club must find a way to help players avoid making hip-drop tackles, after Payne Haas and Ezra Mam accepted bans for dangerous contact.

Haas and Mam will miss Friday night's clash with South Sydney, after opting not to risk further time on the sideline by fighting their charges at the judiciary.

Haas' charge for a hip drop on Parramatta prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard in round eight caused a particular stir, given he was not penalised on the field during the Broncos' 26-16 win.

The Eels are still attempting to determine the exact nature of Campbell-Gillard's injury from that match but there remains a fear he will spend significant time out despite being cleared of a fractured hip.

Walters continues to defend his players after Friday night's win, but said the club would be training to avoid putting players in a position where their body weight drops on the ball-carrier's exposed leg in tackles.

"That will be the focus for us, because we have a couple of guys in our group who manage to find themselves sometimes in that position," Walters told Nine's Footy Show.

"It's very difficult for the players. Because the Ezra one, if he doesn't make that tackle it is a linebreak and possibly a try.

"And on the other occasion with Payne, Reagan Campbell-Gillard was going to score if Payne didn't make the tackle he made."

The issue of hip drops has split the NRL, with Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson among those insisting players can be taught to avoid falling on the ball-carrier.

Other coaches are adamant defenders are simply pulled down when tackling from behind, and should not be penalised.

"It's a difficult decision for the players to make," Walters said.

"They are still coming to terms with the repercussions of this kind of tackle. It's a learning-curve for the players, and all the coaches too.

"There is no real solution to this other than just being aware of it, and if you can avoid it - avoid it at all costs."

Walters' comments come after Cronulla fullback Will Kennedy threw his support behind the NRL's crackdown.

Kennedy required ankle surgery last year following a hip drop from South Sydney prop Tevita Tatola that went unsanctioned.

"It's dangerous, as I know," Kennedy said after the Sharks' win over Canterbury on Saturday.

"Sometimes it's unlucky, but it's just a dangerous tackle.

"They have to get rid of as many injuries as possible for the players, and keep them on the field.

"There is technique (to avoid hip drops), but some you can't help when they are sliding down (the body). It's something we all need to work on."

North Queensland winger Murray Taulagi was the only player charged out of Saturday's matches.

He can escape with a fine and no ban for his late hit on Newcastle veteran Dane Gagai.